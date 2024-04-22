The Nationwide Supporters of Alan Cash (NAWSAC) have strongly criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for allegedly attempting to bribe the youth to abandon their support for Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change and join the NPP.

In a statement released on Monday, April 22, 2024, NAWSAC expressed concern over the NPP’s underhanded tactics and urged the youth not to be swayed by financial inducements.

The group’s convener, Luther-King Junior, emphasized that young people are disillusioned with the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their manipulative behaviour and are determined to stand by their convictions and support for Alan Kyerematen’s leadership.

The group also expressed shock at the NPP’s belief that they have made progress in persuading young people with money, calling it a sign of being a laughingstock.

NAWSAC further highlighted that the youth will no longer allow the NPP and NDC to take them for granted, and urged the stomach political apparatus to recognise their ignorance in thinking that their poster-sticking and noise-making roles are substantial enough to undermine the revolution.

Find below the full statement