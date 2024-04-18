Ghana’s Parliament has dismissed accusations that Speaker Alban Bagbin is delaying the recall of Members of Parliament (MPs) due to his political affiliation.

A statement released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, by the Parliamentary Service clarified that the House is currently in recess with MPs attending to constituents, while Bagbin is on assignment in Dubai.

The statement emphasised that no MP has requested an early recall. Parliament described attempts by outsiders to pressure a recall as “frivolous and vexatious,” and an unwelcome intrusion into parliamentary affairs.

“It is instructive to note that no such request has been made by any Member of Parliament and so, the calls for a recall of Parliament by persons outside of Parliament is frivolous and vexatious, and amounts to meddling in the work of Parliament.”

Parliament acknowledged the necessity for collaboration and consensus-building due to its balanced nature, dismissing as “unfounded” any insinuations that the Speaker’s failure to heed calls for a recall are due to his political ties with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Parliament is aware of the need for collaboration and consensus building because of its hung nature and the Speaker, has sought throughout his tenure, to remain neutral and fair in his dealings. Therefore, to insinuate that the Speaker is not heeding calls for a recall because of his political allegiance to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unfounded and unfortunate.

“Parliament wishes to state that baring any emergency or unforeseen circumstance, it is likely to reconvene in the latter part of May 2024.”

