The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has issued a 4-week ultimatum to some 29 squatters occupying a parcel of land at Mamprobi Sempe to vacate for the construction of a new stall project.

The decision was reached on Friday, April 12, 2024, after a series of discussions with the squatters at the AMA office to address any concerns and misunderstandings related to their removal from the site.

“The Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey who chaired the meeting, said the new stalls, when completed, would enhance the local economy by providing spaces for small businesses and vendors, to boost economic activity in the area, adding that the construction of the project aligns with the city’s broader development goals and efforts to modernize infrastructure.”

