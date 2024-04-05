Police have apprehended the spouse of a National Democratic Congress branch youth organizer in the Asante Mampong Constituency on suspicion of stabbing him to death.

The victim, Osei Akoto, a teacher in his 40s, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at the hospital after his partner allegedly stabbed him during a heated dispute.

Residents of the Kofi Sarpong suburb in Asante Mampong, where the couple resided, were left in disbelief by the tragic incident.

Neighbours revealed that the deceased and his wife identified only as Abigail, frequently engaged in quarrels, with a similar altercation occurring on Thursday night leading to the fatal stabbing.

Abigail, the suspect, is currently in police custody to aid in the investigation, with crime officers conducting a thorough examination of the crime scene.

Hudu Mumuni Yahaya, representing the NDC in the Asante Mampong Constituency, confirmed the incident, expressing condolences and acknowledging the deceased’s contributions to the party’s local activities.

The deceased leaves behind three children and his body has been transported to the morgue for preservation and autopsy.