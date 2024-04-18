A police officer from the Visibility Unit in the Ashanti Region died tragically in a crash on Wednesday, April 17th.

Reports say the officer, who was on patrol duty at Tech Junction, pursued a motorcyclist who jumped a red light.

Sadly, while in pursuit, the officer’s motorbike collided with a parked truck (registration number GM 445-13).

Videos which emerged from the scene and widely circulated on social media platforms showed the officer lying in a pool of blood, with blood oozing from his head.

The Ghana Police Service has yet to officially comment, but sources tell Citi News that the fleeing motorcyclist was also hospitalized after falling off his bike.

