The Chiefs of the Asogli State have vehemently opposed the government’s proposal to rename Ho Technical University after Dr. Ephriam Amu.

The decision initially brought to light in February 2018, has drawn criticism from the Traditional Council due to the lack of consultation with key stakeholders.

During a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, the council expressed deep disappointment with the government and the university’s governing council for proceeding with the renaming without engaging major stakeholders, including the Asogli State Council, the custodians of the land.

The Asogli State Council labelled the decision as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, as it failed to consider the perspectives of those directly affected.

Togbe Adzi Lakle Howusu XII, representing the Asogli State Council, reiterated their strong opposition to the renaming, emphasising that it not only lacks merit but also disregards the university’s identity and legacy.

“Our attention has once again been drawn to attempts by authorities of the Ho Technical University and the government to rename the institute to Dr. Ephraim Amu Technical Institute. The Asogli State Council wishes to reaffirm our strong opposition to the government’s decision to rename the university without consulting the chiefs and people of Ho.

“The Asogli State Council views the decision to rename the institution without due consultation as an unfortunate, misplaced and disrespectful decision.”

