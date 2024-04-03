In preparation for the annual Homowo festival, the Ga Traditional Council has declared that the ban on noise-making will begin on Monday, May 6, and conclude on Thursday, June 6.

A statement issued by Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, outlined that the ban extends to all forms of noise-making activities, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, clapping of hands, and other musical instruments within the Ga State.

Furthermore, the statement emphasized that during this period, all forms of merry-making and funeral ceremonies should be refrained from.

“Noise-making activities, including clapping of hands, use of tambourines, and other musical instruments are prohibited during this period.

“The placement of loudspeakers outside church premises and mosques is banned during this period. Roadside evangelism, the use of megaphones, and other loudspeakers should also be avoided entirely during this period.

“Funeral rites and related activities are also prohibited during this period and up to a week after the official ban is lifted on Thursday 13th June 2024,” the state added.

The Ga Traditional Council added that a task force, in collaboration with, the REGSEC and the various metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies, has been established to work with the police and other security agencies to enforce the ban.

