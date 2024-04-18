The Birim North District Security Council has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to all illegal miners operating within the Akyem Ntronang enclave to stop all galamsey activities or face the wrath of the security authorities in the area.

The security council has also asked the illegal miners to withdraw all mining equipment from their sites and vacate the community within the stipulated time.

This directive from the security council comes just a few weeks after the chiefs of Akyem Ntronang led a protest against the activities of illegal miners in the community, where they alleged the involvement of the District Chief Executive Raymond Damptey in the illegalities, an allegation the DCE vehemently refuted in a Citi News interview.

According to a letter from the district assembly chanced on by Citi News, the decision was reached following a community engagement and sensitization with the chiefs and people of the area where the devastation caused by illegal miners was seen throughout the town.

Below is the District Security Council’s directive.

