The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has issued a deadline to the government, demanding a resolution of their service conditions by May 31, 2024.

The association cites frustration over the government’s delay in implementing the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and negotiated service conditions.

These demands include compensating each member with one month’s salary for additional duties performed in 2022, among other issues.

Speaking to reporters in Accra on Monday, Dr. Prince Obeng-Himah, the National President of CETAG, emphasised that failure to address their concerns by the specified date will prompt the association to explore alternative actions.

“We would like to send a very strong signal and a message to our employer in unambiguous terms that we shall take our destinies into our own hands if, by 31st May 2024, all the outstanding compulsory arbitration awards as listed below are not fully implemented.

“We wish to call on the FWSC, GTEC, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation, MoE, and the MoF to immediately comply with the NLC’s compulsory arbitration award orders in the supreme interest of industrial peace.

“We also call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, his excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, the speaker of Parliament of Ghana, the Chief Justice, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council to prevail on the employer to uphold the rule of law by complying with the NLC’s compulsory arbitration award orders issued on 2nd May 2023 to prevent any industrial disturbance,” he stated.