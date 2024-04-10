Citi TV and Citi FM, in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, have unveiled a state-of-the-art health centre in Mepe, situated within the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region.

The completion of this facility comes as a relief to residents, particularly those affected by the aftermath of floods resulting from the Akosombo dam spillage, which occurred in October last year.

The floods had a profound impact on over 13,000 individuals in the North Tongu district, leaving them in urgent need of assistance from government bodies and charitable organizations.

In addition to the Medical Centre, four housing units have also been constructed to accommodate medical personnel.

During the inauguration ceremony held on Wednesday, Michael Kofi Zigah, the District Health Director of North Tongu, expressed optimism about the health centre’s role in advancing healthcare accessibility.

He highlighted its significance in contributing towards attaining the Sustainable Development Goals about healthcare delivery.

“This comes as a right intervention as one of the post-flood incidents in the district. I say it comes as the best intervention because post-intervention activities, one of the things we were looking out for as a health system is to make sure our people have improved access to quality maternal, neonatal, and child healthcare and to have access to other clinical and public health emergencies just as we experienced a few months ago.

“So an infrastructure is part of the resources to equip the health system so well that once the communities are displaced, once the community setting is a bit distorted, we are certain that with a health system in place like this continuously, we can provide the services that they require.”

“This is a clear manifestation of partnership getting Citi Foundation and all partners on board to get this facility. We want to assure them that this intervention here is going to reflect in the lives of the people of Mepe and North Tongu.

“The District Health Directorate and the Ghana Health Service is going to assure them that this facility is going to be put to good use,” he stated.

The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has so far unveiled three resettlement centres to aid those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Citi FM/Citi TV launched the Volta Relief Campaign on October 25, 2023, and later upgraded it to ‘OperationRebuild’ to mobilise relief efforts for the displaced victims.

Each resettlement structure, designed in a dormitory-style format, can comfortably house up to 300 individuals and is equipped with essential facilities, including washrooms. Each centre contains 8 dormitories.

These centres, completed through the generous contributions of listeners, viewers and corporate partners, stand as beacons of hope amid adversity for the flood victims of Akosombo.

Tokpo Resettlement Centre

The first centre, located in Tokpo within the Shai Osudoku Municipality, was officially inaugurated on January 17, 2024.

With a capacity to accommodate approximately 280 people, the centre aims to alleviate the strain on local resources by freeing up classrooms previously used as shelters, thus allowing students to resume their studies uninterrupted.

Ada Resettlement Centre

The Ada community in the Greater Accra Region’s Ada East District received the second resettlement centre under the ‘OperationRebuild’ initiative.

Commissioned by traditional leaders and a delegation led by Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, the centre offers shelter for displaced persons.

Kpando Torkor Resettlement Centre

The 250-capacity Kpando Torkor Resettlement Centre was inaugurated on February 3, 2024 at a cost of GH¢700,000, with significant contributions from Prudential Life Insurance.

The centres, conceived as temporary havens, will transition into fully equipped skills training facilities, providing invaluable opportunities for women and young people in the community.

