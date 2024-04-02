John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for justice and compensation for victims of the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election violence, particularly Isshau Yaro, who was severely affected by the incident.

He said this when he paid a visit to Yaro at his residence on April 2, 2024.

During the visit to Yaro, the NDC flagbearer expressed dismay at the young man’s current state. Yaro has been left incapacitated due to the violence that erupted.

“We always talk about Ayawaso West Wuogon and the casualties. It looks far away because people’s relatives were not affected, but this is one of the cases from Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“This is Isshau Yaro. He was a very energetic, active, and hardworking young man. Today, because of what happened at Ayawaso West Wuogon, he’s become invalid; he’s unable to do the work he used to do. I want Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia to see this young man sitting here and how his life has been destroyed because of the hooliganism that took place in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he stated.

The former president added that as of now, there hasn’t been justice for Inshau Yaro since the incident and the government has also failed to oblige to the recommendation by the commission of enquiry, which demanded that Yaro be adequately compensated.

“The Commission of Enquiry that sat on the Ayawaso West Wuogon case asked that some people should be sanctioned for what they did. Isshau Yaro is waiting for justice. He’s not got justice. The report also recommended that those who were injured be compensated.

“Up until today, no compensation has been paid to him, and that is what I have said: that there are casualties who are still suffering the effects and the scars of Ayawaso West Wuogon. I call on them, the president and vice president, to have sympathy for this young man and pay the compensation that will also allow him to put his life back on track,” he stated.

Mahama assured that should the NDC come into office in 2025, they would honour Yaro as a hero and ensure he receives adequate compensation to rebuild his life.

“But if Allah blesses and NDC comes into office, he will be one of our heroes, and we will give him adequate compensation to put his life back on track,” he added.

