Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Stephen Jalulah, says the New Patriotic Party government is not enthused about claiming credit for any project embarked on by the then John Dramani Mahama-led administration.

The Deputy Minister says roads constructed by the Akufo-Addo government between 2017 and 2023 are incomparable to those of previous governments.

This comes after the Member of Parliament for Sene West, Kwame Twumasi Ampofo, criticized the Minister for Roads and Highways for claiming credit for the Kwame Danso-Atebubu-Kajaji road, which he says was constructed by the Mahama-led administration.

Asserting the government’s commitment to transparency, Jalulah stressed that taking credit for projects initiated by past administrations is not a priority. Instead, he emphasized the unparalleled scale and impact of road construction projects undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government since 2017, suggesting that these efforts have surpassed those of previous administrations, including that of John Mahama.

“We all know that the record of the NDC and, for that matter, the record of John Mahama is nothing to write home about and I don’t think that we want to take credit for something that was done during his tenure. The lot two [of the road] was done by the JM [John Mahama] administration and we also awarded the lot one and three to Justmoh, a Ghanaian construction firm so it is never true and our record is better than JM’s record and for that matter, all the previous administrations.”

“Between 2017 to date, the roads we have done across the country are incomparable, and no government has been able to do what President Akufo-Addo did.”

