Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has caused the arrest of her assistant pastor for allegedly stealing GH₵4000 from the gospel singer’s Mobile money account.

According to Diana Asamoah, her assistant confessed he spied on the gospel singer while she was making a transaction and got to know her mobile money PIN enabling him to transfer the money.

In a video shared on social media, the suspect, Reverend Kwame Asante is seen in handcuffs at the Tesano Police station while the gospel singer recorded him and narrated the story in the background.

“He is the one that translates my preaching into English, he is also my Bible reader. He speaks in tongues and he sometimes works in my absence. But this is not the first or second time, he usually goes on his knees to beg and I forgive him.” Diana Asamoah is heard stating in the background of the video.

“… By the grace of the Holy Spirit and digital Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, now everything is simple because of the digitalisation. He confessed that he saw my secret code while I was conducting a transaction so he transferred GHC4,000 which he was going to enjoy and spend some on women…He knows my house, if I don’t cause his arrest he might end up contacting assassins to kill me. Such a thief,” She added

Diana Asamoah who is a known member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has been a staunch supporter of the presidential bid of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 election.