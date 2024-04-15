The Ghana Society of Physically Disabled (GSPD) has condemned dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for making derogatory remarks about his fellow artiste Stonebwoy.

In a video circulating online, Shatta Wale was observed mocking Stonebwoy’s disability.

Allegedly, Shatta Wale mocked Stonebwoy, suggesting that his disability was a result of being a bad person in the eyes of God.

In a statement issued on April 15, the GSPD denounced Shatta Wale’s conduct as “irresponsible”, emphasizing that attitudes towards disabilities like those expressed are unacceptable.

“The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has seen a video circulating on social media where Shatta Wale mocks Stonebwoy with his disability. In the said Video, Shatta Wale said among other negative statements ‘You are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person don’t try and fight an able person’ By this statement he is trying to say all persons with disabilities are bad that is why God has made us who we are.”

They highlighted the diversity of their community, including fans of Shatta Wale, and called for respect and understanding.

They urged Shatta Wale to take corrective actions by removing the offensive video and issuing apologies to those affected.

The GSPD reminded the public that mocking an individual’s disability is not only offensive but also legally reprehensible, citing the Disability Act 715.

“This primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shata Wale. This is an act of irresponsibility and this should be condemned by all. We want to remind Shatta Wale that a section of his fans who are making him who he is are persons with disabilities. Did he think how they would feel? or Shatta Wale thinks he has made it so he does not care?

“The GSPD takes exception to this statement and asks Shatta Wale to retract the statement, remove such video from social media and apologize to all persons with disability and Ghanaians. The GSPD reiterates that being a person with a disability does not mean you are cursed, or God is punishing you.

“Using a person’s disability to mock him or her or making derogatory remarks about a person’s disability is a punishable offence by law, refer to the Disability Act 715.”

