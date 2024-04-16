In today’s competitive business landscape, entrepreneurs must be able to make informed judgements and decisions to navigate the obstacles and possibilities that arise. Developing discernment skills is critical for entrepreneurs who want to effectively determine the best course of action, make informed decisions, and propel their enterprises forward.

As a business coach with years of experience working with entrepreneurs, I’ve seen personally how important judgement can be to a company’s success.

In a world where information overload and rapid change are the norm, entrepreneurs must be able to cut through the clutter, identify what is important from what is not, and make decisions that will move their company ahead. Discernment is the key to cutting through the clutter, identifying opportunities, and avoiding pitfalls. In this article, we will explore six ways entrepreneur can develop the skill of discernment.

Seek opinions from trustworthy advisors.

One strategy for business owners to gain discernment is to solicit opinions from reliable consultants. These consultants can offer crucial insights and viewpoints that the business owner may have overlooked. Listening to the opinion of others can help business leaders obtain a more complete knowledge of a situation and make more educated decisions. For example, a business owner may be thinking of extending their product line. By soliciting comments from trusted advisors such as industry experts or mentors, the business owner can acquire insights into market trends, consumer preferences, and prospective threats.

Stay informed and up to date.

Another strategy for business owners to improve discernment is to stay current on industry trends and advancements. Staying educated allows business leaders to better assess the competitive landscape, discover emerging possibilities, and predict future obstacles. For example, a technology firm owner may read industry journals on a regular basis, attend conferences, and network with other professionals in the field. By remaining current on technical breakthroughs and industry trends, business owners may make better judgements about product creation, marketing strategies, and business growth.

Trust your intuition.

In addition to obtaining feedback and remaining informed, business leaders should rely on their instincts when making decisions. Instincts are frequently based on a combination of past experiences, knowledge, and intuition, and they can provide useful information about a situation. For example, a business owner may have a gut feeling that a certain business arrangement is not in the best interests of their organization. While the relationship appears to be successful on the surface, the business owner’s instincts indicate that it may not be a suitable fit.

Practice mindfulness and self-reflection.

Developing discernment entails exercising mindfulness and self-reflection. Mindfulness is the discipline of remaining present in the moment while paying attention to one’s thoughts, feelings, and environment. Self-reflection entails analyzing one’s own views, values, and behaviors to obtain a better understanding of oneself. A business owner, for example, could practice mindfulness by devoting a few minutes per day to meditation or deep breathing exercises. This technique can assist a business owner clear their thoughts, reduce tension, and enhance focus.

Learn from previous mistakes.

Another approach for business owners to gain discernment is to learn from their mistakes. Mistakes are an unavoidable aspect of running a business, but they may also teach owners valuable lessons and insights that will help them make better decisions in the future. For example, a business owner may have made a poor hiring decision in the past, resulting in a loss of productivity and morale inside the organization. Reflecting on this error and analyzing what went wrong allows the business owner to find areas for improvement in their hiring process and make more informed judgements when employing new personnel.

Surround yourself with people who have different opinions.

Finally, business owners can improve their discernment by exposing themselves to a variety of opinions. Diversity in thought, background, and experience can provide business owners with a wider range of insights and ideas, allowing them to make better decisions. For example, a business owner may assemble a diverse advisory board consisting of people from various industries, backgrounds, and opinions.

Conclusion

To compete in today’s competitive business world, business owners must develop the skill of discernment. By seeking feedback from trusted advisors, staying informed, trusting their instincts, practicing mindfulness and self-reflection, learning from past mistakes, and surrounding themselves with diverse perspectives, business owners can cultivate the ability to make wise decisions and judgements that will benefit their company in the long run. By strengthening their discernment abilities, company owners may confidently and clearly handle the hurdles of running a firm.

Dr Andrews Ayiku is a Lecturer/SME Industry Coach and Coordinator (MBA Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation) University of Professional Studies Accra

ayiku.andrews@upsamail.edu.gh

IG: andy_ayiku

@AndrewsAyiku

F: Andyayiku

