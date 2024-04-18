President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has openly acknowledged the recent power supply challenges, assuring the nation of the government’s unwavering commitment to resolving the issues at hand.

Expressing gratitude for the patience exhibited by Ghanaians during the recent power cuts, the president reassured citizens of ongoing efforts to mitigate the challenges.

During the inauguration of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, April 17, President Akufo-Addo intimated that the government recognizes the difficulties faced by citizens, not only in the Ashanti region but across the nation.

“I do acknowledge, Minister for Energy, ladies and gentlemen, and Nananom, the challenges that the people of Ashanti and indeed other parts of the country have had to endure in very recent times over the supply of power. And I can only thank you for the patience you have exhibited in the face of these challenges.”

Meanwhile, Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee also cautioned Ghanaians against the politicisation of electricity issues, emphasizing the universal necessity for reliable power supply regardless of political affiliations.

“It is useless when propaganda is what people want to embark upon. I thought when it comes to electricity or power generation, I said and I will repeat it, it doesn’t have party colours. Everybody in Ghana needs electricity. And therefore when there is an undertaking to build on the power base of this nation and people want to pooh-pooh it, it doesn’t accord with common sense. What kind of government do you want to come and inherit? A government that will not have the use of electricity?

“I don’t know our sense of governance. Our sense of governance is that Ghana should be the ultimate beneficiary. If it is NPP, fine. If it is NDC, that is what it should be. But when it is not coming from your government and you want to undermine it, it leaves much to be desired.”

