Herbert Krapa, the Chairman of the governing board of the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), has assured Ghanaians that the ongoing power crisis will soon be resolved.

He stated that the government has taken sufficient measures to ensure a steady power supply for consumers.

Krapa emphasized the government’s awareness of the challenges Ghanaians are facing and its commitment to addressing them for the people’s benefit.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 24, Mr. Krapa expressed his gratitude to the Ghanaian people for their patience and resilience during this crisis.

“As I said earlier today at Kaleo, at the Commissioning of VRA’s 15MW Solar Plant, the Government has put in place immediate measures to ensure the return of uninterrupted supply of power to consumers. I can, therefore, state that the unfortunate power challenges Ghanaians are facing should be over in the next few days.”

“We are fully confident that the measures being put in place should resolve the service interruptions. We empathise with all consumers and apologise unreservedly for the effects of the outages on our daily lives. Please bear with us. We are fixing it and we are nearly there,” Herbert Krapa’s post further read.

Over the past 7 weeks, power consumers nationwide have been dealing with sporadic power cuts, known locally as “Dumsor.” Amid these challenges, some Ghanaians have called for the Ministry of Energy to release an official timetable to keep consumers informed about power availability.

In response to these concerns, the ECG board chair, who also serves as the Deputy Minister for Energy, recently participated in a significant ceremony in Kaleo with President Akufo-Addo.

The event marked the official launch of the second phase of the Kaleo Solar Power Plant, signifying another significant step in Ghana’s journey towards renewable energy.