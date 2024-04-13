Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been discharged from the Legacy Hospital, where he was admitted ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary for Ejisu.

Nyantakyi, who is vying for the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency, was hospitalized on Friday evening after complaining of stomach pains to his team.

A source from his campaign team confirmed to Citi News that Nyantakyi was hospitalized for treatment following his complaint.

According to the source, Nyantakyi’s illness may have been exacerbated by not eating all day due to his busy schedule ahead of Saturday’s polls, which included a planned meeting with delegates.

He received treatment at Legacy Hospital in Asokore Mampong and was discharged Saturday morning.

Following his discharge, Nyantakyi promptly headed to the voting centre to rally delegates to support his bid to replace the late John Kumah.

A total of 1081 delegates are set to decide the fate of nine aspirants vying to represent the New Patriotic Party in the upcoming by-election in the Ejisu Constituency.

The party is conducting its parliamentary primary to select a candidate following the passing of the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Campaign activities have been intense throughout the week as aspirants engage with delegates to secure their votes.

The party is urging both aspirants and delegates to strictly adhere to election guidelines and reiterating calls for aspirants not to encamp delegates.

Ashanti Regional Research and Elections Officer of the NPP, Nana Kofi Owusu, assured Citi News that all is in readiness for today’s elections.