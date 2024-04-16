The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced the opening of applications for several positions in preparation for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The positions available include registration officers, Exhibition officers, presiding officers, registration assistants, Exhibition assistants, and Polling assistants.

In a social media post on April 15, 2024, the EC stated that the deadline for the submission of applications is set for Monday, April 29, 2024.

Successful applicants will undergo a three-month training period to familiarize themselves with the electoral processes.

Interested individuals are required to email their application letters and Curriculum Vitae (CV) to the EC’s Chairperson.

The applicants are also advised to indicate the specific positions they are applying for, as well as their preferred region, district, and constituency.

RECRUITMENT OF TEMPORARY ELECTORAL OFFICIALS pic.twitter.com/bHpPs7yEXl — Electoral Commission Of Ghana (@ECGhanaOfficial) April 15, 2024



