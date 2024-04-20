The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to probe the Electoral Commission’s (EC) unaccounted Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and parts of Biometric Verification Registration Kits to ensure that the December polls are free and fair.

In a statement from the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, dated April 18, the party said, “It is our hope that with the collaboration of the General Secretary of the NDC and the minority caucus in parliament, you will thoroughly investigate the matter to bring a closure to the matter and to ensure a free, fair and transparent election in December 2024.”

The party disclosed that after the minority leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, raised concerns over missing BVDs and BVR Kits in parliament, which sparked public and social media interest, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC decided to delve deeper into the issue.

“FEC’s involvement in the fray and the subsequent admission by the EC Chairperson at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on the 9th of April 2024 that the biometric equipment was indeed stolen, culminated in a major press conference by the Party on the 15th of April 2024,” the NDC said.

The statement added that on April 16, the FEC thoroughly discussed the missing equipment’s potential impact on the upcoming December elections.

“At its meeting on the 16th of April 2024, FEC again deliberated extensively on the missing equipment, especially on the effect this could have on the December general elections,” it stated.

The NDC said the party’s FEC, therefore, agreed to refer the matter to the speaker’s august office and to respectfully request his assistance in investigating the matter further.

“FEC is also ready to provide a technical IT Team to assist in the investigation,” it added.

