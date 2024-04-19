The Majority in Parliament has called on Ghanaians to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections because the opposition party has no new solutions for the country.

The Majority group assert that electing the NDC could lead to a leadership crisis within the party, as its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, would only be eligible for one term.

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, told reporters in Accra on Friday, April 19, that a government under Mahama would lack a sense of urgency in governance.

He indicated that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia offered a better future than Mr Mahama.

“We have the NDC candidate who has had the opportunity to serve as vice president and president. He’s been vice president for three and a half years before and he’s been president for some four and half years. We know his track record. He is the same person with the same old team coming to tell us that they have something to offer but we know their track record.”

He further speculated that in the unlikely event, that Mahama is elected, “he has only one term, there will be no sense of urgency. And we dare say that from day one that government will be in crisis because those party people will be struggling for who should be the next leader. Ghanaians need a stable government with focus…Dr Bawumia offers a better future than John Mahama,” he concluded.

The Majority Leader also underscored that the running mate of the NDC, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has not been able to embark on a single infrastructure project in the Central Region warranting their votes in the upcoming December polls.

