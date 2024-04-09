The Electoral Commission (EC) has set April 30, 2024, for the by-election in Ejisu following the demise of John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

The 45-year-old MP died after a short illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

All Nine aspirants seeking to contest in the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary primary in the constituency were cleared by the vetting committee on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The NPP opened nominations on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, and all nine had filed at the time it closed on Thursday, April 4.

NPP is expected to elect a parliamentary candidate for the constituency on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

No other political party has yet expressed interest in the by-election. The NDC has stated that it is still considering whether to participate in the by-election.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital