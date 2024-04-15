The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has concluded its investigations into alleged organised crime in the award of contracts at the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The probe stemmed from claims made by Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In October 2023, Professor Adei publicly expressed concern about corruption in the awarding of road contracts. He alleged that individuals seeking contracts were told they must pay a bribe of one million cedis upfront.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways denied these accusations, insisting their procedures for awarding contracts are transparent, competitive, and adhere to legal requirements. They subsequently requested EOCO to investigate the matter.

According to a confidential report on the investigation obtained by Graphic Online, EOCO found Professor Adei’s comments to be “unsubstantiated and highly presumptuous.” The report suggests Professor Adei’s claims were an oversimplification of the Ministry’s tender process and potentially influenced by a broader perception of corruption in the country, as referenced in a 2022 UNODC report.