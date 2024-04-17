The Telecel Ghana Music Awards Board has announced the rectification of errors in the nominations that were announced two weeks ago.

In a statement issued on April 15, 2024, the Board indicated that their attention was drawn to these errors by the artistes and they have since looked at them and rectified them where necessary.

The original version of Amerado’s Kwaku Ananse which did not get any form of nomination has been nominated for the Popular Song of the Year category and Highlife Song of the Year.

Check the statement below