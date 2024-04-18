The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has condemned the recent offensive comments made by Shatta Wale towards fellow dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

A recent viral video shows Shatta Wale ridiculing Stonebwoy’s disability.

Shatta Wale is alleged to have taunted Stonebwoy, insinuating that his disability is a consequence of being morally corrupt in God’s sight.

On Wednesday, April 17, GFD issued a statement characterising Shatta Wale’s comments as “disrespectful”, and urged him to apologise to individuals with disabilities.

“We find Shatta Wale’s remarks about Stonebwoy’s disability to be not only disrespectful but also a dangerous incitement to discrimination against persons with disabilities in Ghana. The GFD joins the GSPD in calling on Shatta Wale to issue a sincere apology to persons with disabilities and their families in Ghana, and the Ghanaian public.”

Read below the statement by GFD

Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations Stands with Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled and all persons with disabilities in Calling for Apology from Shatta Wale

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

17-April-2024 – The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), acting on behalf of the disability movement in Ghana representing over 2.5million persons with disabilities stands in solidarity with the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) in condemning the recent derogatory statements made by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The GFD reiterates that disability is not a curse or punishment as negatively perceived in our society. People with disabilities are a diverse and vibrant part of the Ghanaian society, and they deserve respect and inclusion.

We use this opportunity to remind Shatta Wale and all Ghanaians of the following:

Article 37 of the Persons with Disability Act, 2006 (Act 715) frowns on the use of derogatory names on persons with disabilities. The Act prohibits discrimination and promotes the social inclusion of persons with disabilities. The Ghanaian Constitution (Article 29)guarantees equal rights and opportunities for all Ghanaians, regardless of disability. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), which Ghana has ratified, emphasizes the importance of full and equal participation of persons with disabilities in society.

We therefore call on Shatta Wale to use his platform and other networks to publicly apologize and promote positive messages and dismantle harmful stereotypes about disability.

SIGNED

Joseph Atsu Humadzi

National President of GFD

About the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD)

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) is the national umbrella of organisations of persons with disabilities in Ghana.

