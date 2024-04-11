Fire has destroyed several shops and goods at the Madina market. The inferno which was triggered at about 9pm on Wednesday, April 11, was still ragging at about half past midnight.

Despite initial difficulties breaking into the shops, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were able to douse the fire.

Deputy Director of Operations at the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O.1. Kofi Forson, told Citi News, “It was not easy for us and there was a lack of access to where the fire was spreading and because it happened in the night, the shops were closed and we had to break through and that made it tedious.”

Though no casualties were recorded, two traders, out of shock, fainted upon arriving at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital