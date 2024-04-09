The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Fiifi Boafo, has lauded the achievements of the Akufo-Addo government in the cocoa sector amidst criticism from the minority in Parliament.

During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Fiifi Boafo defended the government against accusations of shortchanging cocoa farmers despite a 58% increase in the producer price for cocoa.

Boafo highlighted that, with the exception of 2023, Ghanaian cocoa farmers have consistently received higher payments than their Ivorian counterparts over the past seven years.

He refuted claims of exploitation, pointing out that Ghanaian cocoa farmers receive $47 more than those in Cote d’Ivoire, challenging the narrative that the government is cheating farmers.

Addressing criticism of replicating the Ivorian model, Boafo defended the government’s approach, stating that replicating successful strategies should not be misconstrued as wrongdoing.

“The difference between how much Ghana is paying cocoa farmers, and the Ivorians are paying cocoa farmers, we’re paying $47 more to our Ghanaian farmers compared to Ivorian farmers. And the people who told us to replicate what the Ivorians have done, now say that what we have done is wrong and we are cheating the cocoa farmers. If I’m asked to do something someone is doing and I do the same, do you accuse me of doing the wrong thing, no.

“Last year [2023] due to the exchange rate, the Ivorians’ price got better than Ghana’s. But the government in the last 7 years, with the exception of last year [2023] has paid better price to cocoa farmers as compared to the Ivorian counterparts.”

Regarding lower production levels in Ghana compared to Cote d’Ivoire, Boafo attributed this to various factors such as the treatment of infested farms, swollen shoot disease, and adverse weather conditions.

He emphasized that these actions are necessary for long-term sustainability in cocoa production.

“The premium levels are different I admit, but in Cote D’Ivoire, there’s nothing like cooling down periods for cocoa farmers. There’s nothing like a subsidized fertilizer given to cocoa farmers. All interventions COCOBOD is giving to farmers in Ghana, the Ivorian counterparts are not enjoying same.”

“We’re treating more of our farms affected, you can say today that the numbers are not looking good, but it’s as a result of an action taken to ensure going into the future, we are in a better position to produce cocoa,” he said.

Boafo also addressed allegations of cocoa smuggling, clarifying that the major smuggling point is at the Togo border, not the Ivory Coast.

