The Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, has declared that the period of Ghanaians not reaping benefits from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will soon be over.

Dr Aboagye, who succeeded Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the current Minister of Health-designate, expressed these views during an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV.

During the interview, he voiced concerns about the number of Ghanaians who are not registered members of the Scheme. He stressed the importance of ensuring that all Ghanaians are enrolled in the NHIS and mentioned that under his leadership, Ghanaians will be incentivised.

“As part of my research, Ghanaians told me that they are not benefitting from the NHIA. Because they have to wait to be sick before they actually access healthcare. To them, there’s no point in registering.

“This is why I’m saying that under my leadership, the NHIA/NHIS will take a bold step to incentivise Ghanaians to at least give everyone the opportunity of a once-a-year medical check. Once they put the processes in, it’s just a simple reminder that you have to renew your card.”

Dr Aboagye revealed that they are collaborating with the National Identification Authority (NIA) to incorporate registered members of NHIS into the Ghana Card system.

He emphasised that discussions are underway with the NIA to issue Ghana cards for their members who currently do not possess them.

