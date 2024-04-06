Executive Director of Child Rights International, Bright Appiah, has revealed that the girl at the centre of the child marriage controversy is 15 years old, not 16 as previously claimed by the Nungua Traditional Council.

The 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, has faced significant backlash after a video of him marrying the minor, Naa Okromo, surfaced online.

The traditional ceremony took place on March 30, 2024, and has sparked public outrage in Ghana.

Calls for the arrest of Gborbu Wulomo have been made, as he claims that the girl will not be required to perform marital duties until she is 18 years old.

In contrast, the Nungua Traditional Council had earlier stated that the girl, Naa Yoomo Ayemuede, was 16 years old, not 12 as initially reported.

Meanwhile, Mr. Appiah, in an interview on the Big Issue with Selorm Adonoo on Saturday, April 6, disclosed that his investigation confirmed the child to be 15 years old, yet to attain 16.

He said, “The issue of age also came in. Initially, we heard 12 years, at a point we heard 16 and per the investigation we’ve done so far, the girl is 15 years old, yet to attain the age of 16 years. Clearly, let’s assume she’s 16, there are certain things she cannot do.”

Mr. Appiah assured that significant efforts are being made to ensure the welfare of the child, with psychologists, case managers, and caregivers all working together to support her.

“When it comes to the welfare of the child, I can say a lot has gone into it. I can also confirm that she’s doing well and a lot of psychologists are working on her, case managers are also taking care of her and caregivers are also doing what they are supposed to do.”

