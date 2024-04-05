The Ministry of Information has disclosed that the 16-year-old girl, married to Gborbu Wulormo, the chief priest of the Nungua Traditional Council, has been placed under the protection of the Police Service and the Gender Ministry.

A government statement emphasized the dedication to child protection, with officials, including Gender Minister-designate Dakoa Newman, visiting the girl, who is reportedly in good health.

To ensure her well-being, comprehensive support, including counselling, medical attention, and the provision of two caregivers, has been extended.

Furthermore, a case worker has been appointed to ensure strict adherence to child protection protocols.

The statement also revealed that the Ghana Police Service has gathered statements from Gborbu Wulormo Shitse and the child’s parents as part of the ongoing investigation.

Moreover, discussions have been held by the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs with the Nungua traditional authorities to secure their full cooperation in safeguarding the child’s best interests.

Below is the full statement from the Ministry of Information

