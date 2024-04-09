Drivers at the Sparna Junction, Tema Motorway Branch of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) are urging the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly to permit them to establish a dedicated transport station for passengers along the route in a bid to improve road safety and combat congestion.

The proposed station aims to prevent drivers from parking and loading at unauthorized bus stops on the Motorway, which contributes to congestion and safety hazards.

This initiative aligns with the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council’s “Let’s Make Greater Accra Work” initiative, which aims to combat road indiscipline, enhance sanitation, and bolster security to transform Accra into a cleaner and well-managed city. Despite these efforts, the city’s condition has unfortunately continued to deteriorate over time.

One significant issue exacerbating the situation is the persistent stopping and loading of passengers by trotro drivers along the Sparna Junction to Aflao, Dahwenya, and Prampram routes.

The drivers argue that the establishment of a designated bus station would consolidate boarding locations, leading to improved efficiency and convenience for both passengers and drivers.

Speaking at a press conference organized by the drivers, the General Secretary for the Sparna Junction, Tema Motorway Branch of the GPRTU, Blessed Agbovi, highlighted the challenges caused by drivers parking and loading at unapproved bus stops.

He emphasized the congestion and safety risks posed by this practice and underscored the urgent need for a new transport station.

Mr Agbovi mentioned that they have consulted the national road safety director, who has given them the go-ahead to proceed with their request.