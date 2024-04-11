The Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) has unveiled a comprehensive 20-point agenda to guide political parties craft their campaign manifestos.

GUTA in its document, urged political parties to prioritise policies that support entrepreneurship and commerce and underscored the need to foster a conducive business environment.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen in Accra, GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng said political parties must think of businesses.

“We have itemized about 20 points and discussing with them [political parties] to factor them into their manifesto programmes and I think so far so good, we are very impressed with what is going on. Everything has been issue-based and we are discussing this passionately and everybody has conducted themselves well. The cost of doing business is our major concern.

“The VAT structure is also a major concern. The import substitutions that have been coming back and forth are also a concern. So we have a whole lot of things that we are discussing, how to even industrialize the nation moving from trading to manufacturing and all that.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital