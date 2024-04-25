The Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) in the Western Region has reported a disruption in water supply in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The company stated on Thursday, April 25, that the disruption was a result of a power outage at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants.

GWL in a statement added that it has been assured by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that efforts are being made to resolve the issue and restore the power supply.

Consequently, they have assured customers that the water supply will resume as soon as power is restored to the plants.

“Management of Ghana Water Ltd in the Western Region wishes to inform the public that due to a power outage at the Inchaban and Daboase Water Treatment Plants, water supply to the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has been interrupted. Engineers of Electricity Company of Ghana Limited have assured us that they are working around the clock to resolve the problem and restore power supply.”

“Management assures our cherished customers that as soon as power supply is restored to the plants, water supply to the metropolis will resume. We apologize unreservedly for any inconvenience this supply interruption may have caused,” it stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital