The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application seeking to compel President Akufo-Addo to accept the transmission of the anti-LGBTQ bill approved by Parliament.

This is in relation to a judicial review application filed by South Dayi MP, Nelson Rockson Dafeamekpor. The legislator sought to exercise its powers of mandamus and cause parliament to transmit the bill and compel the president to accept it for consideration.

The Attorney General in his affidavit in opposition to the application prayed the court to dismiss the application as a ruling in favour will mean the High Court will be overarching its powers.

The court presided over by Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku in her ruling on the matter noted that the pending applications at the Supreme Court make it inappropriate for the instant application to be granted.

Meanwhile, Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo who is the lawyer for Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has served notice of appealing the ruling