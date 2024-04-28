Ghana Post is set to launch a new post stamp designed and dedicated to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Asantehene Commemorative Stamp, created in collaboration with Manhyia Palace and with the support of the Ministry of Communication, commemorates the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo’s ascension to the Golden Stool.

Speaking to the media, Ghana Post’s Managing Director, Bice Osei Kuffour, said the stamp transcends the role of postage instrument and stands as a powerful symbol of Ghana’s deep reverence and admiration for the Asante Kingdom and its esteemed leader.

“Through visionary initiatives like the Otumfuo Education Fund and the Otumfuo Charity Foundation, Otumfuo has positively impacted the lives of numerous Ghanaians. His leadership has catalysed an era of remarkable progress and development for the Asante Kingdom, illuminating a path of hope and inspiration for all,” he explained.

“This commemorative stamp, meticulously crafted by skilled artisans with the guidance of the stamp advisory committee at Ghana Post, embodies our collective national pride and identity. It stands as a poignant reminder of the unbreakable bond between our cherished traditional values and our forward-looking aspirations,” Mr Osei Kuffour added.

Among other things, Asantehene Commemorative Stamp holds both cultural and educational value.

Through the dissemination of historical information and imagery, these stamps contribute to the enrichment of Ghana’s educational curriculum and promote cultural awareness and appreciation.

It offers insights into the nation’s history, culture, and traditions. It serves as a valuable resource for future generations, ensuring that the legacy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Asante Kingdom is preserved and passed down to generations.

The Ghana Post MD hopes that this inspires pride and a deeper appreciation for Ghana’s culture.

“Our rich cultural heritage serves as the bedrock upon which our nation’s promising future is constructed. Let this stamp be a testament to the indomitable spirit of our forefathers, a symbol of our resilience, and a reminder that our roots are the foundation upon which our future is built,” Mr Osei Kuffour noted.

On his part, Mr. Alexander Afful, who represented the Minister of Communications and Digitalisations, emphasized the stamp’s role in reflecting Ghana’s national pride and identity.

“This stamp bridges our traditional values with modern aspirations, reminding us that our rich cultural heritage is fundamental to the nation’s future,” he stated.

He also praised Ghana Post for its commitment to cultural preservation and noted that the stamp would provide educational value, offering insights into the nation’s history, culture, and traditions.

The event promises to gather dignitaries from the Royal family, government officials, corporate organisations, community leaders, and members of the diaspora.

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation will deliver the keynote address at what is expected to be a grand event.

The official launch of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamp will take place on the 4th of May 2024, in the magnificent Manhyia Palace with cultural performances, speeches, a stamp unveiling ceremony and the exhibition of historical artefacts.

The launch of this visionary project will be a multifaceted celebration, with the Manhyia Palace unveiling serving as the centrepiece. However, the festivities will extend beyond the borders of Ghana, as the United Kingdom is set to host its own launch in a date later to be announced, solidifying the stamp’s international reach and cementing Ghana’s status as a custodian of cultural richness.

Complementing these grand events, an essay writing competition will be announced for students aged 9 to 15, challenging young minds to reflect on Otumfuo’s enduring impact and his role as a catalyst for positive change.

This visionary commemorative stamp initiative, spearheaded by Ghana Post in collaboration with esteemed partners such as GCB Bank, Ghana Gas, and GOIL, transcends mere philatelic interests. As the world’s gaze turns towards Ghana, this stamp will serve as a powerful reminder of the nation’s resilience, its unwavering commitment to preserving its cultural identity, and its readiness to embrace the future while honouring the lessons of the past.