John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has outlined his intentions to implement import restrictions on specific essential commodities should he emerge victorious in the December elections.

According to available data, imports of goods and services currently contribute approximately 40 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

During a stakeholder engagement with members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra, Mahama emphasized the necessity of enacting legislation to bolster support for local businesses.

He articulated plans to revitalize strategic industries such as the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), focusing on the downstream aluminium sector.

The former President asserted that by augmenting local production capacities for these items and others, his administration would implement restrictions on unchecked imports of these goods.

“We work to revamp and reignite strategic industries such as Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) because of the downstream aluminium sector while boosting the production of rice, sugar, tomato, fish, poultry, meat and meat products, vegetable cooking oil, and pharmaceutical products.

“Once local capacity in the production of these and many other products is increased and boosted, we shall place restrictions on the unbridled importation of these items.”

