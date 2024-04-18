Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI, the Board Chairman of Genser Energy, has disclosed that illegal miners are digging beneath the newly laid gas pipelines in the Ashanti region in search of gold.

Speaking with Citi News, he emphasized the urgent need for action, urging Chiefs who oversee these lands to educate their communities on the dangers of such activities.

He warned that not only do these actions endanger the lives of the miners themselves, but they also pose a significant threat to the integrity of the entire gas pipeline project.

Nana Otwasuom Osae Nyampong VI explained that the miners’ digging operations, coupled with the presence of flammable gas, create a potentially explosive situation. He urged residents not to risk their lives in pursuit of uncertain wealth, emphasizing the need to prioritize safety above all else.

“Those on the right of way have begun prospecting for minerals along our gas pipelines, simply put galamseyers have begun digging under our pipeline to see if they can strike its reach overnight, it is a very dangerous enterprise because when you are digging, you are using some force and a little sparkle of fire may touch the gas and you will lose your life with the explosion that will happen.

“We will appeal to the Chiefs who own these lands on the right of way to educate their citizenry that there is no gainsaying that you are going to look for gold and you may not come back home. You shouldn’t exchange your life for wealth which you may not even get.”

Meanwhile, Genser Energy, a Ghanaian-owned independent power producer, has extended heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the successful construction of a 110-kilometre natural gas pipeline.

This critical infrastructure will power the 250-megawatt Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) and future plants (500MW AKSA, 330MW CENIT), marking a significant advancement in the country’s power sector.

The gas transmission infrastructure, spanning from Prestea to Anwomaso, stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Genser Energy Ghana Limited.

Constructed with 12,000 steel pipes imported from the US, the Anwomaso Gas Pipeline, spearheaded by Genser Energy, aims to supply the plant with natural gas sourced from the Western Region.

Divided into three phases, the 420km network stretches across key regions, promising to enhance Ghana’s power sector and provide affordable energy to support regional industries.