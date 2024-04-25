Eight enterprises in Ghana’s garment industry have received certification from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) after successfully completing the Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work programme.

The certificates were presented to the enterprises at an event in Accra on Tuesday, April 22.

The certified companies are Sixteen47 Ghana Ltd, Sleek Garments Exports Ltd, Alfie Designs, Charisma Fashions, Damaris Garments Ltd, House of Abena Ltd, Gem Afrique Creations Ltd, and Kad Manufacturing Ltd.

At the event, Samuel Asiedu Onuma, the National Project Coordinator of the Trade For Decent Work project, reassured the enterprises of ongoing support from the ILO.

He encouraged the enterprises to seriously consider the lessons from the Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work programme, emphasizing that it will equip the enterprises with best practices for continuous production improvement and growth.

Mr. Onuma also advised the enterprises to adopt a data-driven approach to address the challenges they face.

