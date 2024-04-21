Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has revealed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pleased and optimistic about Ghana’s economic performance.

He reassured Ghanaians that the government will continue to strive for excellence in managing the economy.

“I can tell you that the fund is pretty happy and they are very positive about our performance and we will continue to do the best we can under the leadership of our president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give good accounts of ourselves in the management of the economy,” Dr Adam stated during a press conference following the Spring Meetings in Washington on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

The Finance Minister added that, given Ghana’s performance so far, the IMF will approve the second review, leading to the release of $360 million. This would bring the total disbursement to $1.5 billion.

“I am very confident that with the performance we have shown so far the board when it meets somewhere in June will approve Ghana’s second review paving the way for disbursement of $360 million and that would have brought total disbursement to $1.5 billion,” he said.