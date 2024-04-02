The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice has requested the Inspector General of Police to initiate investigations into the alleged marriage between the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and the now claimed 16-year-old Naa Yoomo Ayemuede.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the priest, wedded the girl in a traditional ceremony that took place on Saturday.

Images and videos from Saturday’s grand event, attended by numerous community members, have been extensively circulated on social media, sparking a widespread outcry among Ghanaians.

During the ceremony, a woman, speaking in the local Ga language, instructed the girl to dress provocatively for her husband.

They can also be heard advising her to prepare for marital duties and to use the gifted perfumes to enhance her attractiveness to her husband.

These comments have intensified the public outcry, as they suggest that the marriage was not merely symbolic.

Critics are urging authorities to annul the marriage and launch an investigation into Mr Tsuru.

In response, the office of the Attorney General, in a letter signed and issued by Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Attorney-General on Tuesday, stated “The allegations if proven, constitute a criminal offence for which all persons involved must face prosecution.

“We would appreciate it if you could cause your outfit to conduct the necessary investigation of the alleged child marriage to enable our office to do the needful.”

It further added, “Please do not hesitate to contact our office should you require further information.”

Read the letter from the AG’s office to the IGP here