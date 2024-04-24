The Kumasi International Airport is expected to begin full operations by the end of June this year as the government has announced that the project will be commissioned by the end of May.

The facility which has officially been handed over to the Ghana Airports Company Limited is currently undergoing equipment testing essential for both domestic and international flights.

The facility will accommodate over 800,000 passengers who travel abroad from the northern and middle belt of the country annually.

Contractors disclosed plans to expand the runway and intend to demolish the old facilities once the new terminal is operational.

Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah who toured the project with management and Board Members of the Ghana Airport Company Limited on Tuesday expressed satisfaction about the progress but raised concerns about long-term maintenance of the facility.

“My concern is not only about the edifice, [it is about] how we are going to put it to use and the maintenance level and how this thing will be functional so that our people will benefit from it. For me, that is where my concern is…We are planning to commission this facility before the end of May. We think that all things being equal we will be able to commission the facility.”

“But the fact that we commission doesn’t mean we will start operation. Because even if you commission it, you need to do more testing system and per the Ghana Airports, we are looking at by the end of June we should operationalise…All things being equal that is our timeline,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has emphasised the crucial role of the airport in the country’s socioeconomic development and urged the government to expedite the completion of the Boankra Inland Port.

He called on the government to address obstacles impeding the progress of the Boankra Inland Port while simultaneously working towards operationalising the Kumasi International Airport.

Asantehene made these remarks during a courtesy call on him by the Transport Minister along with the Management and Board of the Ghana Airport Company Limited on Tuesday.

“The progress on the Airport project is commendable but the Inland Port project is also at a slow pace. Whatever impediments are slowing the progress, ensure that are removed for its completion. The coming in of the Inland Port and the International Airport with the railway will boost the economy.

“The Inland Port project has been delayed. It started in the era of President Kufour. Ensure all the obstacles are cleared to make that project see the light of day. Even if it means to get a share of the IMF loan to complete the Inland Port project, it is possible,” he said.

