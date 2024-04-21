Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Seyram Alhassan has provided free transport for University of Ghana students going home for vacation.

The students consisting mainly of level hundred students travelled to areas like Kumasi, Sunyani, Koforidua and Tamale. Five buses were provided in all for this intervention.

According to the MP, this is her way of showing concern for the students.

She notes that the gesture is borne out of an observation of how students are usually in high need of support during the end of the semester.

Before the students journeyed home the MP took time to bid them goodbye and shared snacks for them.

She also urged the students to use the period to rest and rejuvenate for the coming semester.

Addressing journalists, Maa Lydia as she is affectionately called by the students and constituents, dispelled claims that she embarks on such activities for vote-seeking purposes.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital