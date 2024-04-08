A 52-year-old farmer, Samuel Dunyo, also known as Chipsa, has been remanded into prison custody for murder by the District Magistrate Court in Mampong Akuapem, presided over by Felicia Anane-Antwi.

On April 5, Dunyo allegedly shot his 46-year-old neighbour, George Asare Awuah, following a brief disagreement. The court hearing was emotionally charged, with relatives of Awuah shedding tears and an angry crowd demanding justice.

The community members, upon hearing the news, gathered to see Dunyo, who is accused of murdering his neighbour, George. The prosecution stated that Dunyo was informed by his wife about the deceased insulting him in his absence. Upon his return, Dunyo confronted the sleeping Awuah.

After a brief exchange, Dunyo returned from his room with a single-barrel gun loaded with BB cartridges and shot Awuah. He also threatened Awuah’s son, who came out after hearing the gunshot, that he would be shot if he approached his father’s body.

The neighbours rushed Awuah, who was in a pool of blood, to the Tetteh Quashie Memorial Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police, with the support of some community members, later apprehended Dunyo, who had gone into hiding.

Owusua Dora, now a widow, recounted how she heard about the tragic incident. She has four children with Awuah, three boys and a girl. She expressed her hope for justice to prevail in court.

“I am a fruiterer on the Asante-Mampong highway. I wake around 3 am at dawn but now there is heat in the room, so my husband usually sleeps on a mattress outside. So, when I woke up, he was sleeping outside. He was there when I prepared and got ready to leave the house. So, I told him I was leaving, and he bid me farewell.”

“Not long after I left, I got a call to return. When I got to the hospital, he was already dead. I haven’t slept ever since the incident happened. I have four kids with him. Three boys and a girl. It hasn’t been easy…This wouldn’t have happened if I was around but I leave everything to God,” she stated.

Asare Forson, the head of the family, also believes that only justice can cool off tempers.

Dunyo, who faces two counts of possession of firearms without lawful authority and murder, was remanded into prison custody by the court to reappear on May 7.

