Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has issued a heartfelt call for prayers, not only for herself but also for her colleagues in the entertainment industry and individuals across various sectors.

Expressing her concerns, she voiced her hope that those involved in the entertainment sector wouldn’t face untimely ends while pursuing their livelihoods.

Jackie’s plea comes in the aftermath of the tragic passing of Nollywood actor Junior Pope, who tragically lost his life in a boat accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

His sudden demise sent shockwaves of sorrow through the entertainment communities in Nigeria and Ghana alike.

In a poignant Instagram post, Jackie Appiah paid tribute to Junior Pope, reflecting on the fragile nature of life and the impact his loss has left on her and the industry as a whole.

“RIP @jnrpope and to the crew members. This is really sad. May we not die in pursuit of our daily bread,” Jackie penned on her Instagram page.

