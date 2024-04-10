The inauguration of a state-of-the-art health centre in Mepe for victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage has received commendation from the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Commissioned by Citi TV/Citi FM in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Mines on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the health centre’s establishment marks a significant milestone in the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

During the inauguration ceremony, Ablakwa emphasized the pivotal role the newly commissioned centre would play in enhancing primary healthcare delivery in the area.

He noted that previously, the entire Mepe traditional area relied solely on the Battor Catholic Hospital for medical services.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu of Citi FM/Citi TV, Ablakwa highlighted the centre’s importance in alleviating the strain placed on the Battor Catholic Hospital due to the influx of patients from Mepe and surrounding areas.

“It is very crucial because the entire Mepe traditional area does not have a hospital and so they depend on the Battor Catholic Hospital and there are six traditional areas in North Tongu.

“Everybody on this side of the river, for many decades, have been depending on the Battor Catholic Hospital and everybody has been rushing there and that has put pressure on that facility.

“With this construction, we will now have the pressure easing because for the first time, we are now going to have the people of Mepe having their own hospital and this is phenomenal and that is why we are all excited and primary healthcare here will be taken care of.

In addition to the Medical Centre, four housing units have also been constructed to accommodate medical personnel.

The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has so far unveiled three resettlement centres to aid those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Citi FM/Citi TV launched the Volta Relief Campaign on October 25, 2023, and later upgraded it to ‘OperationRebuild’ to mobilise relief efforts for the displaced victims.

Each resettlement structure, designed in a dormitory-style format, can comfortably house up to 300 individuals and is equipped with essential facilities, including washrooms. Each centre contains 8 dormitories.

These centres, completed through the generous contributions of listeners, viewers and corporate partners, stand as beacons of hope amid adversity for the flood victims of Akosombo.

Tokpo Resettlement Centre

The first centre, located in Tokpo within the Shai Osudoku Municipality, was officially inaugurated on January 17, 2024.

With a capacity to accommodate approximately 280 people, the centre aims to alleviate the strain on local resources by freeing up classrooms previously used as shelters, thus allowing students to resume their studies uninterrupted.

Ada Resettlement Centre

The Ada community in the Greater Accra Region’s Ada East District received the second resettlement centre under the ‘OperationRebuild’ initiative.

Commissioned by traditional leaders and a delegation led by Bernard Avle, General Manager of Citi FM and Citi TV, the centre offers shelter for displaced persons.

Kpando Torkor Resettlement Centre

The 250-capacity Kpando Torkor Resettlement Centre was inaugurated on February 3, 2024 at a cost of GH¢700,000, with significant contributions from Prudential Life Insurance.

The centres, conceived as temporary havens, will transition into fully equipped skills training facilities, providing invaluable opportunities for women and young people in the community.

