The Ministry of Health (MoH) has received 14 out of 182 containers at the Tema Port holding essential medicines for antiretroviral, Tuberculosis (TB), and malaria treatments donated by the Global Fund (GF).

The essential medical commodities, including antiretroviral drugs for HIV patients, were stuck at the Tema port for almost a year due to the government’s inability to settle third-party fees.

Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director of the MoH, said approximately 168 more containers are to be cleared. These containers, which will cost around GHC17 million to clear, contain non-medicine commodities such as bed nets and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs).

“Today, 14 containers of health commodities comprising 10 containers of malaria RDT containers, one container of malaria injection, three containers of malaria medicine will be delivered to a warehouse” he added.

Recognizing the need for multi-faceted support in health investments, both financial and technical, the MoH Chief Director also expressed hope that the MoF, its agencies, and the public would continue to support the Ministry in fulfilling its mandate of providing quality healthcare access to Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the MoH in a statement on April 9 assured its stakeholders and the public that significant progress had been made in clearing the remaining 182 out of 435 containers at the Tema Port, holding antiretrovirals, Tuberculosis (TB) and malaria medicines by today Friday, 12th April 2024.

“We wish to re-assure our stakeholders and the general public that the challenges associated with the clearing of MoH medicines and other commodities from the Tema Port and other points of entry have been conclusively and completely resolved by the Government,” the MoH added in a release issued on Tuesday, April 9.

The MoH explained in the statement that as part of the Global Fund’s ongoing support to the Government of Ghana, it received 435 containers at the Tema Port between August 2023 and February 2024 containing anti-HIV, TB and malaria medicines and mosquito nets for distribution across the country.

Out of the 435 containers, the MoH said it successfully and swiftly cleared 253 from the Port with the support of the government, leaving 182 containers.

The MoH reaffirmed its commitment, along with the MoF, GRA and other stakeholders, to consistently and meaningfully engage in ensuring that the health needs of all people living in the country are their collective priority.

