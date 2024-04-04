In the upcoming 2024 elections in the United States, Americans are gearing up for a rematch between President Joe Biden and his previous contender and former President Donald Trump.

After securing their parties’ nominations, these two familiar faces will go head-to-head in a presidential election rematch, something that hasn’t happened in 70 years!

President Biden had a smooth path to the Democratic nomination, largely due to his incumbency. On the Republican side, Donald Trump’s popularity with the voter base led to his nomination for a second shot at the Oval Office.

During my international media reporting tour in the US, I had conversations with Americans in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Columbus, Ohio. Surprisingly, I discovered that many Americans aren’t thrilled about a Trump-Biden rematch.

This observation seems to contradict how easily both candidates secured their party nominations. It appears that “Trump-Biden fatigue” has set in.

TRUMP-BIDEN FATIGUE

Brittany Parker from Columbus, Ohio, shared her thoughts on the matter. She feels that Americans don’t really have much of a choice in this year’s election. According to her, it’s like voting for the lesser of two evils. However, she still wants to exercise her right to vote, even though she feels her options are limited.

“I feel like it’s voting for the lesser evil. In my opinion, I don’t agree with any of the candidates that are being brought forward but I still want to express my right to vote. I feel like my choices are limited, to be honest” she intimated.

Brittany also mentioned that neither Biden nor Trump has presented plans that would truly resonate with the average person, especially when it comes to the economy.

The Trump-Biden fatigue is a real thing. Besides feeling like they don’t have much of a choice, people are also tired of the constant political drama and divisiveness that surrounded both candidates. It’s like they’ve been in the spotlight for so long that some just want a fresh face in the mix.

Some of the specific issues that caused divisiveness during the Trump-Biden campaigns were related to immigration policies, healthcare reforms, climate change, racial justice, and economic plans.

These topics sparked passionate debates and led to a deep divide among voters. It’s understandable why people might feel fatigued after such intense and polarizing discussions.

AGE CONCERNS

Another point of discussion surrounding the candidates is their ages and how it may impact their ability to fulfil their duties.

President Biden, 81, who is the oldest person to be President of the United States has been described by many as too old for the job.

Donald Trump if he should return to the White House would join the League of Old Persons to lead the United States and this does not excite too many Americans.

BIDEN FAILURES AND TRUMP THREATS

It seems like some Americans are feeling disappointed with the Biden administration’s performance, while others are concerned about the potential threats to democracy if Trump were to return to the White House.

Maria Wagner, who is of Latin descent, mentioned that the Biden administration promised a lot to her community but hasn’t fully delivered, while the extreme positions of the Trump administration worry her.

“We have a side where they promised a lot, for example, women’s rights and immigration rights and then you have the other side where it’s just very extreme to the point where they want to strip away all the rights. Either way, we’re stuck in the middle, no matter where we go or where we choose, we’re still stuck with very limited rights and freedoms” she indicated.

Chris, a filmmaker in Las Vegas, fears that a Trump victory could be detrimental to American democracy, but he’s also concerned about voter apathy among those who are disappointed in the Biden administration.

“What scares me about this election is not the Trump supporters who are outward about it, its these people, the silent Trump supporters who won’t come out and say that they support Trump. I believe that if you sit out of this election and you do not vote, that’s a vote for Trump and how scary is that?” Scott quizzed.

Dr. David Damore, a political science professor, believes that the Trump-Biden contest may contribute to voter apathy, especially among younger voters who feel that their issues haven’t been adequately addressed.

Dr. Damore indicated “In terms of this election, we’re in unprecedented territory. We’ve never had this dynamic where we’ve had two presidential candidates who are old let alone a former president versus an incumbent president. I think it’s in direct contradiction and all the polls suggest that no one wants this matchup. I think that’s an unfortunate part of our politics and now you got a lot of people looking forward to 2028.”

For many an American, it will appear as though both Biden and Trump are getting caught up in the political game leaving Americans feeling a bit exhausted.

Voters however have until November to figure out which path to take. Will Joe Biden retain his seat as president or will Donald Trump make a return to the White House? I guess we’ll find out in November.

The international tour that brought to the fore these observations was entitled “Democracy is More than Election Day” and was organized by the Washington Foreign Press Centres for journalists from all geographic regions.