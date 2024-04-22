The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised the government for allowing the 24 designated ministers to commence official duties despite pending parliamentary approval.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin adjourned the House indefinitely following a disagreement with the presidency over the anti-gay bill, effectively stalling the fate of the nominees.

Nonetheless, the designated ministers and deputies have already begun their work. For instance, Gender Minister Designate Darkoa Newman addressed the media on the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo alleged child marriage on Thursday, April 18.

In an interview with Citi News, Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, described this action as a violation of the rule of law.

“It is just a reflection of what the government is. A government that believes that let’s break a law as long as it is politically expedient. This matter is in court, but the president, as you know him, would disregard even the processes because he knows that he has buried a hatchet person to do his job at the judiciary. That is the only motivation and reason why the government will continue to do that with flagrant disregard for the public concern and public outcry.

“Again, what would be the motivation for recycling people to be ministers when you are not confident to put them before a vetting committee? What have they got to hide? Is it because they are so incompetent? Is it because most of them have been involved in scandals in their previous ministry where they have served before?”

