A recent report by the prominent think tank, IMANI Africa, has revealed a notable decline in negative commentary surrounding the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The report indicates a reduction of 13% in negative mentions of Dr. Bawumia on social media between February and March 2024.

The analysis, conducted as part of the Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election analysis (PULSE) report by IMANI Africa, unveils intriguing insights into the sentiments expressed on various social media platforms.

During the period under scrutiny, from February 26 to March 26, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) witnessed a surge in positive sentiment, rising from 10.22% to 10.71%.

Conversely, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) experienced a dip in positive sentiments on social media, declining from 10.22% to 9.50% during the same period.

IMANI Africa’s analysis encompassed a thorough examination of selected social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter (now X), YouTube, various web platforms, TikTok, Podcasts, and Newsfeeds.

The aim was to gauge the prevailing sentiment regarding key political contenders for the upcoming election, as well as to identify influential trends and individuals shaping the discourse on social media.

“The sentiments are of three values, i.e. positive, negative and neutral. All these are also collated and analyzed to determine the language, tone of comments and tweets, and tone of commentary and posts related to both candidates.

“NPP has taken a lead in positive sentiment on the social media posts monitored. The NDC has dropped from 10.22% to 9.50% while the NPP increased marginally to 10.71% from 10.22%. Public negative sentiment has significantly dropped for both, with NPP having an almost 13% drop in negative sentiment,” part of the report stated.

“… The sentiments of NDC fell from 10.22% to 9.5% over the period. NDC took a marginal hit in its positive sentiments for the period, meaning that with NPP’s relative gain of 10.71%, the shift in sentiments is almost of the same magnitude, although NDC’s drop is about 0.2% more. This means that there could be more positive mentions of the NPP on social media than before,” the report added.

