The Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) in alliance with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has commenced its Knowledge Sharing Executive Initiative for participants of the authority.

The Initiative in collaboration with the University of Ghana Business School, is a 5-day inculcation Programme for the second set of participants of the Authority.

Lead Resource persons for training are the Associate Professor of the UGBS, Professor Gordon Abekah-Nkrumah and the Deputy Director of Membership & Regional Operations (NHIA), Mr. Sebastian Alagpulinsa.

The initiative hopes to equip members with knowledge of Health Policy Analysis and the scope of healthcare in developing countries.

Deputy Chief Executive of Admin & HR of the Authority, Dr Mrs Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, further appealed for more educative initiatives to aid staff of the Authority to broaden their knowledge on issues of healthcare.

In appreciation for the welcome of the initiative by the NHIA, Ms. Miyoung Jin- ODA, specialist from KOFIH expressed gratitude and urged all and sundry of the Authority to partake in the training.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital